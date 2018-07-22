Former Jaguars assistant Tony Sparano passes away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tony Sparano, who spent the 2002 season as the Jaguars tight ends coach, and later served as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three season, has passed away.

Sparano had been the offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings at the time of his death.

His son, Tony Sparano Jr. serves on the Jaguars coaching staff as the team's assistant offensive line coach.

The Jaguars released the following statement:

Statement from the #Jaguars on the passing of Tony Sparano: pic.twitter.com/rQgE4ujGo2 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 22, 2018

ESPN reported that Sparano went to a hospital with chest pains on Thursday and that he was released on Friday after tests were performed. On Sunday morning, Sparano's wife found him unconscious in the kitchen and could not revive him.

Sparano was 56.

