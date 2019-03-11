Sports

NFL free agency: Former Jaguars DT Malik Jackson to sign with Eagles

It didn’t take defensive tackle Malik Jackson long to find a new job. 

Cut last Friday by the Jaguars, Jackson agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

Schefter said that Jackson’s deal with the Eagles, when finalized after the league year opens Wednesday at 4 p.m., will be worth $30 million over three years. 

Jackson was one of five Jaguars players released last week as part of a salary cap purge that cleaned out $30 million in room for the team. He was a Pro Bowl player in 2017, but saw his playing time diminish last season as the Jaguars opted to use Marcell Dareus and rookie Taven Bryan more. 

Former Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chiefs over the weekend that is worth just under $3 million, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.  

Other NFL news

• Giants safety Landon Collins will sign with the Washington Redskins, according to the NFL Network’s Rapoport for $84 million over six years. 

 

 

• Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman will sign with the Detroit Lions according to Rapoport. The move will give the Lions a somewhat local secondary. Coleman and current Detroit corner Darius Slay both played in high school at Brunswick. 

The Lions are also expected to sign Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers to a five-year deal worth nearly $17 million a season. 

 

 

 

• Former Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler, whom the team traded to the Rams last year, re-signed with the Rams. According to Rapoport, Fowler will get $14 million on the one-year deal.
 

