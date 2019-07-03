Former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen passes away

Getty Images

Jared Lorenzen, who gained recognition as large but effective quarterback at Kentucky has died at the age of 38 after nearly a week in the hospital.

Lorenzen, who quarterbacked Kentucky from 2000-2003 spent two seasons as a backup to Eli Manning with the New York Giants, appearing in two games and completing four of eight pass attempts.

Lorenzen played in college at 260 pounds, earning the nickname, "The hefty lefty." Lorenzen was 13 pounds when he was born and battled weight for most of his life. While playing for the Northern Kentucky River Monsters in the Indoor Football League at over 300 pounds. After football, he reportedly ballooned to over 500 pounds before embarking on a major weight loss plan, detailed as "The Jared Lorenzen Project," an online reality show that was distributed on Facebook.

Lorenzen was hospitalized last week with an infection.

Here is a statement from the family of Jared Lorenzen pic.twitter.com/vTJn2gdNU5 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 3, 2019

While at Kentucky, Lorenzen was a four-year starter. He finished his career with 78 touchdown passes and 41 interceptions. He remains Kentucky's all-time leader in attempts, completions and passing yards.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.