Former Oakleaf hoops star Nassir Little declares for NBA draft

North Carolina wing Nassir Little, an Orange Park native who played two seasons at Oakleaf, announced on Twitter on Monday that he was entering the NBA draft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nassir Little, who played at Oakleaf High School for two seasons, announced on Twitter on Monday that he is entering the NBA draft.

Little, a 6-6, 220-pound true freshman wing at North Carolina, was long expected to be one-and-done with the Tar Heels. One of the top recruits in the Class of 2018, he played in all 36 games for North Carolina, coming off the bench in each and averaging 9.8 ppg and 4.6 rpg.

Little is a projected first-round draft pick by numerous publications. ESPN has Little rated as its No. 17 overall prospect.

Little played his freshman and sophomore seasons (2014-16) in high school at Oakleaf before transferring finishing out his high school career at Orlando Christian Prep.

The First Coast area has a lean history in terms of players being taken in the NBA draft.

Only eight players who played high school in the area, Grayson Allen (Providence), Dee Brown (Bolles/JU), Kwame Brown (Glynn Academy, Ga.), Norris Coleman (Paxon), James Collins (Jackson), Leonard "Truck" Robinson (Raines), Otis Smith (Westside High/JU) and Roger Strickland (Bishop Kenny/JU), have been selected in the NBA draft.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.