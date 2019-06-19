Former Providence star Grayson Allen traded from Jazz to Grizzlies

Former Providence basketball star Grayson Allen, a first-round pick of the Utah Jazz last year, was traded to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Allen, a shooting guard, was dealt by the Utah Jazz to the Memphis Grizzlies in a package for guard Mike Conley, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Allen, Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver and the Jazz’s No. 23 pick in the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft and a future first-round pick went to the Grizzlies for Conley.

Allen was the No. 21 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He is just the seventh player from a Jacksonville-based school to be taken in the NBA draft, and first since James Collins (Jackson and Florida State) in 1997.

Allen, who played at Duke, had an up-and-down rookie season in the NBA. He played in 38 games and averaged 5.6 points per game. He had a career-high 40 points in an April 10 loss to the Clippers. Allen spent 12 games in the NBA’s G League and averaged 16.3 ppg.



