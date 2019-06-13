Former women's world champ Christy Martin promotes fight night in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When Christy Martin appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1996, it signaled a high point in women’s boxing. Never before had a female boxer achieved such attention.

Fighting on Mike Tyson’s undercard and being promoted by Don King launched Martin, if not the sports, to new heights.

Now, 23 years later, Martin is promoting a boxing event Friday night at the Maxwell Snyder Armory at 9900 Normandy Blvd.

Among the fighters on the card are a pair of local boxers: Benny Aguilar, of Palatka, and Jacksonville’s Randall Feliciano, both making their professional debuts.

“(Aguilar has had a) great amateur career. He’s getting ready to make his pro debut. Eighteen years old, getting ready to step into the paid ranks. We’re putting him in with a great opponent. It’s not a walkover. It’s going to be a great experience for him,” Martin said. “(Feliciano is) making his pro debut. Hopefully, he’ll have a lot of support. It’s their chance to show who they are and what they’re bringing to the ring.”

Martin, who won her first world title in 1993, says the state of boxing in Florida is strong, especially for those who want to train in difficult conditions.

“Florida is a great boxing state. Florida is one of those states where fighters that, even if they aren’t from here, you want to come here and train,” Martin said. “The humidity, it’s hot, it’s miserable, there’s great sparring. You want to be here to get ready for your fight. The boxing scene here is unbelievable.”

Tickets for the event start at $35. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

“The main thing that people can expect from the show is a great night of fights,” Martin said. “We’ve worked hard to get, not just local talent, but we’re bringing international talent into the mix.”



