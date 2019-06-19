Fortegra 9:12 hoops tournament schedule announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first-round matchups for the second annual Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational basketball tournament in December were announced on Wednesday.

The tournament, which will be held at Episcopal Dec. 12-14, has four opening night matchups. First Coast and Providence, Mandarin and Episcopal, Paxon and Ponte Vedra, and what should be the headliner, West Nassau and Jackson.

Games will again be streamed on News4Jax.com. The semifinals will be shown on tape delay and the championship televised live, both on CW17.

The Warriors have one of the top players in the country in guard Dallan Coleman, while the Tigers were the Class 5A state runner-up last season.

The tournament debuted last year, with Providence rolling through First Coast and Bolles, and then topping Bishop Kenny 66-27 for the championship.

High School 9:12 is an initiative created by Airstream Ventures last year that emphasizes core areas of academics, sports and life skills in schools across the First Coast. One of its main focuses is to promote and recognize students across the area, and to help prepare them for life after high school.

The teams were announced on The Morning Show on May 29.

Check out the first round matchups of the @Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational Presented by @CSICompanies 👀 pic.twitter.com/6Pik093sMF — High School 9:12 (@highschool912) June 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.