Forward Keith Stone will transfer from Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Forward Keith Stone will transfer from the University of Florida, the school announced Tuesday.

Stone anticipates graduating from Florida and would be eligible to be a graduate transfer under NCAA rules.

Stone appeared in 85 games at Florida, including 39 starts. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Gators. In his final season in Gainesville, Stone tore his ACL on Jan. 19, limiting his final season to 17 games.

The Deerfield Beach, Fla. native enjoyed his best season as a redshirt sophomore when he averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds, both career highs.

