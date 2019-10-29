Foundation commits $13,000 to introduce women, youth to hunting

Tallahassee, FL - The nonprofit Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida recently announced a $13,000 grant to the National Wild Turkey Federation - Gator Gobblers to introduce more women and youth to hunting.

The project will include education on gun safety and land management for game species at the Little Orange Creek Preserve in Hawthorne.

100 new hunters will learn all aspects of hunting and have a chance to harvest their first animal in a safe environment.

"This grant will help us continue our initiative of 'Save the habitat. Save the Hunt,' which focuses on wildlife habitat conservation and restoration as well as create new hunters through mentored hunting events. These events are designed to pass on the traditions of safe, ethical hunting and teach conservation principals," said president Missie Schneider.

A press release said the overall goal of the grant is for new audiences to gain an appreciation for the connection between well-managed wildlife habitat, game species and conservation efforts.

For more information, visit the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida website.

