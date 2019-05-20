Fournette pleads no contest to driving on a suspended license charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has pleaded no contest to charges from an April traffic stop that briefly took him to the Duval County jail.

Fournette entered the plea of not having a valid driver’s license Monday and was ordered to pay a fine of $303 by July 1. Three other charges stemming from the incident on April 11, two involving window tint and the other for speeding, were dismissed.

Fournette was stopped for going 65 mph in a 45-mph zone. The officer noticed the dark tint on Fournette's GMC Yukon was so dark that the occupants couldn't be seen from the outside. The same officer pulled Fournette over last July for driving 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and "weaving in and out of traffic," according to the police report.

Fournette received only a written warning citation for that incident.

Fournette's driver's license was suspended in January over an unpaid ticket stemming from a November speeding ticket of $204 that went unpaid.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.