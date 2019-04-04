Fred Taylor, Josh Scobee will make draft calls for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jaguars players Fred Taylor and Josh Scobee will announce Jacksonville’s second- and third-round selections during this month's NFL draft.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the 64 players who will walk to the podium and make the draft announcements for their teams. The NFL draft is April 25-27.

Taylor and Scobee get the nod this year.

The Jaguars should hope that Taylor’s 2019 call is like his last one.

Taylor announced the Jaguars’ second-round draft pick in 2016, Myles Jack, who has turned into a stellar linebacker for the franchise. Scobee has some work to do.

He announced Jacksonville’s third-round pick in 2017, defensive end Dawuane Smoot, who has 20 career tackles and has yet to start a game.



