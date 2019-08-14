FSU to allow beer and wine sales in stadium this season

Ross Obley/FSU Sports Information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida State is tapping the kegs and uncorking the wine at college football games this season.

The Seminoles announced on Wednesday that it would sell beer and wine at five locations in and around Doak Campbell Stadium this year. There’s a catch though. Don’t expect to lug back handfuls of the good stuff to your seat and watch the Seminoles.

The two areas inside the stadium that will sell beer and wine will mandate that those be consumed within an area “adjacent to the concession stand.”

“We have worked closely with both FSU and Tallahassee police to monitor our alcohol sales at athletic venues, and we believe we have a good plan in place to continue a successful program at our football games,” FSU athletic director David Coburn said in a statement.

“We also benefit from having a fairly comprehensive guide of best practices drawn from the experiences with alcohol sales at other college and professional football venues around the country. We expect our fans who choose to take advantage of this program to do so responsibly.”

All sales in the three sections of the tailgating area will stop 10 minutes prior to kickoff.

Previously, alcohol had been sold at Florida State basketball games — the Tucker Civic Center is an off-campus arena — and baseball and softball games. Beer and wine at Seminoles football games had been limited to a porch area outside of the stadium.

Also, the SEC voted in May to lift a conference-wide ban on alcohol sales inside football stadiums.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.