Fulham beats Aston Villa, secures Premier League promotion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fulham is headed back to the Premier League after beating Aston Villa 1-0 in Saturday’s Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium.

Tom Cairney gave the Cottagers the lead by scoring in the 23rd minute. The victory means Fulham will return to England’s first division for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

The English soccer club is owned by Shad Khan. When you combine the success of the Jaguars with Fulham’s promotion, 2018 has been quite a successful year for the Khan’s.

Khan purchased Fulham in 2013 and the club is line to see a revenue increase of more than $225 million thanks to the promotion.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.