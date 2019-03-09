Kipchirchir, Kemp win Gate River Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was redemption and a surprise on Saturday at the 42nd Gate River Run.

Shadrack Kipchirir won the 42nd Gate River Run in 43 minutes, 41 seconds, edging Stanley Kebenei and two-time defending Gate champion Leonard Korir for his first win in the event.

Erika Kemp, a former NC State athlete and a nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year in 2018, ran in her first 15K, won the women's event in 50:54.

The redemption portion of the event was delivered by Kipchirchir, who had paid his dues in the run. He finished second twice, 2016 and ’18, beaten by the two men who he edged Saturday.

“I was sick of them,” Kipchirchir joked. “Three years ago, Stanley beat me by a second or a micro second, and then two years ago, Lenny outkicked me again by like the closest, like a micro second. …”

Kebenei won the 2016 run in 44:37, just 2 seconds in front of Kipchirchir. Korir (43:23) won the 2018 Gate by 1 second over Kipchirchir.

Six elite runners were within 2 seconds of each other with a mile to go on the Hart Bridge, Martin Hehir, Frankline Tonui, Kipchirchir, Kebenei and Korir.

Kebenei, Kipchirchir and Korir started puling away at the midway point of the Hart and those three kept together until the final stretch.

“They know me well and I know them well,” Kipchirchir said.

This time, he nipped Kebenei (43:41) and Korir (43:42).

For Kemp, the win was unexpected. She’s more of a shorter distance runner. She pulled away from Bethany Sachtleben (51:08)

“Definitely a lot better than expected, never run a 15K I feel better at 5K so this was a great experience,” Kemp said. “As we were approaching the top of the hill I just kind of had like a surge of energy my stride felt better, I like stood up a little taller and just realized If I could push this hill a little bit more and get some space on her maybe I can keep that momentum going into the downhill and hold her off.”

