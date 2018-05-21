Gators advance to the Super Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gators softball team had to wait seven hours on Sunday but the wait was worth it as the Gators beat Ohio State 4-0 to advance to their sixth consecutive Super Regional.

The rain delay didn't slow down the Gators pitching staff as starter Aleshia Ocasio pitched a no-hitter, the Gators ninth of the year, and allowed only three Buckeyes on base via walks.

The Gators got on the board in the first with a bases loaded walk and added another run in the fifth on an Ocasio ground out.

In the sixth the Gators finally got the first and only two hits of the game. Jaime Hoover led off with a triple and Amanda Lorenz followed with a stand up double to increase the Gators lead to 3-0.

Florida (53-18) will host either Texas A&M or Baylor next weekend in the Super Regional.

