Gators and Hurricanes to play home and home in 2024 and 2025

Florida Gators QB Tim Tebow is pressured by Miami Hurricanes Eric Moncur #94 during an NCAA football game between Florida and Miami in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2008. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Gainesville, Fla. - No matter who wins between Miami and Florida Saturday in Orlando revenge will be just around the corner for the loser.

Brett McMurphy of @stadium reported today that the two schools have agreed to a home and home series in 2024 and 2025.

Florida, Miami agree to home/home series in 2024-25, sources told @Stadium. Teams will play at UF in 2024 & at UM in 2025, marking 1st home/home Florida–Miami contests in consecutive years since 2002-03. UF & UM open season next Saturday in Orlando — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 17, 2019

The Gators and Hurricanes played every year from 1938 to 1987 except for the World War II years. They have also played seven neutral site games including this year's game in Orlando. Miami leads the overall series 29-26 winning the last game between the two teams 29-26 in 2013.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.