Gators beat Columbia 13-5 to open NCAA baseball playoffs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Wil Dalton led the Gators past Columbia 13-5 in the first game of the Gainesville Regional.

Dalton was four for five at the plate with six runs batted in, including his 17th home run of the year.

The Gators fell behind 3-1 in the second inning after head coach Kevin O'Sullivan gambled and started freshman Tommy Mace instead of staff ace Brady Singer.

Mace allowed three earned runs and gave up six hits in two innings of work before O'Sullivan took him out of the game.

The Gators offense quickly erased the Lions lead scoring six times in the fourth inning to take an 8-3 lead.

The Gators await the winner of the Jacksonville University vs. Florida Atlantic game in the winner's bracket of the Gainesville Regional.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.