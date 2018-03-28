Gators beat Noles 1-0 at Baseball Grounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators continued their recent dominance of FSU with a 1-0 win at the Baseball Grounds Tuesday night.

Florida has won their last eight meetings with FSU. The teams have split the 12 meetings at the Baseball Grounds.

The Gators scored the game's only run in the bottom of the fourth. Gators left fielder Austin Langworthy singled to right driving in Will Dalton.

FSU put runners on first and third in the 9th with one out but Florida reliever Michael Byrne struck out Rhett Aplin and got Cal Raleigh to ground to first to the end the game.

Florida improves to 22-5 and will host Vanderbilt this weekend while FSU falls to 20-6. The Seminoles host Louisville this weekend.

