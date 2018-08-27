Gators: Feleipe Franks to start at QB vs. Charleston Southern

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Feleipe Franks will start at quarterback for the Gators in their opener against Charleston Southern.

Franks won a closely contested competition over redshirt sophomore Kyle Trask and true freshman Emory Jones.

The Crawfordville native played in all 11 games and made eight starts last season. Franks posted a 3-5 record as a starter and threw for 1,438 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season.

A season ago, he became the first redshirt freshman to start a season opener at QB for the Gators since Kyle Morris in 1988 and notched his best game of the year against Tennessee when he threw for 212 yards passing (19-for-28) with two touchdowns and one interception.

Also notable on the depth chart for the season opener is the wide receiver position.

The three receivers atop the depth chart are Ole Miss transfer Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland and Josh Hammond. Florida will rotate Ohio State transfer Trevon Grimes, Freddie Swain, Dre Massey and Kadarius Toney into the game as well.

Meanwhile, Jordan Scarlett sits as the top tailback as he's returned to the team following his yearlong suspension last year. Junior Lamical Perine and sophomore Malik Davis sit behind him.

For more Florida football coverage, check out Gators Breakdown​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.