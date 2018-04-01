Gators complete sweep of No. 8 Vanderbilt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - After winning the national championship last year, Florida baseball hasn't skipped a beat. After starting the year with 24 wins in 29 games, the second-ranked Gators won their sixth straight and completed a series sweep of No. 8 Vanderbilt with an 8-2 win.

The Gators jumped on the Commodores early when Will Dalton drove in two runs with a capper to left-center, part of a four-run first inning for the Gators.

Dalton lead off the bottom of the third with an opposite field home run, his 11th of the year. Johnathan India matched Dalton with his 11th home run an inning later.

Episcopal graduate Keenan Bell led off the fifth inning with a home run off the scoreboard in right.

The win completed a sweep of Vanderbilt for the first time in six years. The last time the Commodores were swept, it was in a three-game set with the Gators in 2012.

It was also the sixth straight win for the Gators against top-10 opponents. Florida has outscored the opposition 49-14 in those six games.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.