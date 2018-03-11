Gators, Seminoles earn at-large bids to NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Selection Committee released the bracket for the NCAA basketball tournament Sunday.

Both Florida and Florida State made the tournament as at-large bids. Miami also earned an at-large bid.

The sixth-seeded Gators will play in the East Region Thursday in Dallas against the winner of the opening round game between St. Bonaventure and UCLA.

"We're excited to compete in the NCAA Tournament again, which is one of the most unique and special events in all of sports," head coach Mike White said. "I'm happy for our team to have this opportunity, and we obviously have two really good potential opponents to start preparing for."

The Gators are 42-16 all-time in NCAA Tournament history and have advanced to the Elite Eight in five consecutive appearances (2011-14, '17), including White's first appearance with the Gators last season.

With the bid, White becomes one of just two active SEC coaches to earn an NCAA bid in two of their first three seasons on the bench. He is also the first head coach in UF history to do so.

Florida State was made a No. 9 seed and will face Missouri in the West Region in Nashville on Friday.

Miami earned a No. 6 seed and will, like Florida, play Thursday in Dallas. Unlike the Gators, the Hurricanes are in the South Region. They face 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago.

Click here for the full bracket.

Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier earned the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The "First Four" play-in games will take place Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. The 2018 NCAA men's Final Four will be March 31 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The national championship game is April 2.

