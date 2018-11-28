Georgia up to No. 4 in college football playoff rankings

Georgia moved up to No. 4 in the college football playoff rankings ahead of their showdown in the SEC Championship Saturday with No. 1 Alabama.

Florida comes in at No. 9 virtually locking up a New Years Day 6 bowl berth. UCF is No. 8 and there is a strong possibility the Gators and Knights could meet in Atlanta in the Peach Bowl.

Oklahoma was No. 5 in the pivotal second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, ahead of Ohio State heading into championship weekend when the final four will be set.



The top three teams in the selection committee's rankings, released Tuesday, held steady for a fourth straight week. Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame - all unbeaten - are Nos. 1, 2 and 3. Georgia moved into the fourth spot that was previously occupied by Michigan, heading into its SEC championship game against Alabama. It's a given the SEC winner makes the playoff.



Notre Dame is already in the clubhouse at 12-0 and Clemson faces Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. That leaves one spot very much in play.



Ohio State faces Northwestern in the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis and Oklahoma rematches Texas in the Big 12 title game in Arlington, Texas.

