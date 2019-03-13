Get to know Nick Foles, the Jaguars new QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some quick facts on the Jaguars’ new quarterback, Nick Foles, who signed with the team on Wednesday at the start of free agency.

Age: 30.

Born: Austin, Texas.

Family life: Married longtime girlfriend, Tori Moore, in 2014. The two have a daughter, Lily James. You may have seen Foles carrying Lily around in numerous photos after winning Super Bowl 52.

High school: Westlake, the same high school as Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Recruiting: Foles was a three-star prospect in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, which averages grades from other recruiting sites. He was a three-star prospect by Rivals, and unranked by ESPN and the main arm of 247 Sports.

Colleges: Michigan State and Arizona. Foles played his freshman season with the Spartans and then transferred to Arizona. It has been well-publicized about Foles’ later enrollment at Liberty, where he has taken online courses.

Drafted by: Foles was originally a third-round pick by the Eagles in 2012.

From field to pulpit: Foles told the Associated Press last year that he enrolled at Liberty in hopes of becoming a pastor after he leaves the NFL.

How good is he?: For a look at what Foles has done in his career, check out his player page on News4Jax.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.