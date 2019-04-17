Girls hoops: All-Florida honors for Nease's Hobby, Sandalwood's McGee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two area girls basketball players landed on the All-Florida USA Today team on Wednesday.

Nease post Camille Hobby, the state’s Miss Basketball award winner, was a first-team selection on the year-end team. Sandalwood wing Caitlin McGee, a junior, was a second-team selection on the squad.

Hobby goes down as one of the best players in area girls basketball history. The North Carolina State signee averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game as Nease took Class 7A state runner-up honors. She was just the fourth area player to be named Florida’s Miss Basketball last month.

McGee, a 6-1 junior, averaged 19.4 ppg and 13.6 rpg for the Saints. She is a four-star prospect by ESPN.

West Nassau boys basketball player Dallan 'Deebo' Coleman was the lone area player to earn All-Florida honors, taking second-team accolades on Tuesday.



