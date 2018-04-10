Masters champion Patrick Reed commits to THE PLAYERS Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The best field in golf got even better on Tuesday when Masters Champion Patrick Reed committed to THE PLAYERS Championship. Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth who finished, second and third, respectively, at the 2018 Masters Tournament last weekend and have also committed to the 2018 The PLAYERS Championship.

All three will compete at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass May 8-13, 2018.

Reed shot a final-round 1-under 71 for a 15-under 273 total to win the 2018 Masters and earn his first major championship victory and sixth PGA TOUR title. The 27-year-old shot three rounds in the 60s (69-66-67) to take both the 36- and 54-hole leads. Reed now has a win at a major championship, a World Golf Championships event and a FedExCup Playoffs event at THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2016, while he is still in search of his first win at THE PLAYERS.

Reed will be making his fifth appearance at THE PLAYERS this May, where he has missed two cuts and two top-25 finishes. He finished T22 last year.

Fowler’s win at THE PLAYERS in 2015 was one of the most dramatic, exciting and memorable victories in the history of this event. After beginning the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship three strokes off the lead, Fowler played his last six holes in 6-under to post a 6-under 66 and grab the clubhouse lead. Fowler finished birdie-par-birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie on Nos. 13-18 in regulation and played Nos. 15-18 in a 5-under total of 11 strokes, which set a new single-round low for the final four holes at TPC Sawgrass.

Spieth is an 11-time PGA Tour winner but has struggled missing the cut in his past three starts at THE PLAYERS. After starting the final round of the Masters at 5-under and nine strokes off the lead, the 2015 Masters champion was looking to win from the most strokes behind in tournament history and claim his fourth major championship title. He fired an incredible 8-under 64 on Sunday (which matched his tournament low-64 in the opening round of 2015 when he went on to win) to finish two strokes back of Reed and post his fourth top-five finish in five starts at the Masters.

