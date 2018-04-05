Topgolf Tour is on the search for Jacksonville's best golfers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Right now, the world’s best golfers are competing in The Masters. While not everyone can be a green jacket winner, anyone can take home the glory (and $50,000) from the third annual Topgolf Tour, coming to Jacksonville in September.

Registration opened Thursday for the 2018 Topgolf Tour, which is the first golf tournament series open to players of all skill levels where men and women compete for the same prize and play the same format in hopes of advancing all the way to the championship in Las Vegas.

Jacksonville has a rich military tradition and this year Topgolf Tour is partnering with the Veteran Golfers Association to create a military division, open to active duty and veteran members of the U.S. Armed Forces. At least one military team is guaranteed a spot in the championship!

On September 8, Jacksonville area Topgolfers will have a chance to prove their skills in a regional tournament. The top team of two will advance to the Topgolf Tour Championship in Las Vegas in November for a chance at the title and $50,000!

For more information on how you can sign up click here.



