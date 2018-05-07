5 ways to experience The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Watching the world's best golfers is one reason to attend The Players, but it's far from the only way to enjoy the event.

This year, the PGA Tour has created five distinct experience maps to help individuals get around the course, depending on how they want to experience the event.

Golf fanatics

Among the suggestions for fans of the game are 22 ways to experience The Players, including the best way to get yourself on TV (No. 1 tee), get away from the crowds and get really close to the action (No. 6 green), get a fist bump from a player (the path between No. 12 and No. 13) and, of course, witness the coolest fan hold in golf (the island green at No. 17).

Foodies

There are six spots where you can find food on the course. You will find everything from the fan favorite Tacos on 12 and Trucks on 10 to Palm Valley Village behind the ninth green that features wins by William Hill Estate Winery and barbeque from 4Rivers Smokehouse. It's a perfect way to eat your way around the course.

Family

Brining the kids? Take some pointers for the family experience by stopping by the McKenzie Noelle Wilson Foundation Kid Zone featuring the First Tee Experience, head to the practice grounds to watch players warm up or visit the family care suit, with comfortable stations for parents to care for their babies in a private setting.

Ladies' day put

Heading to the course with the gals? Check out the Grey Goose bloody Mary bar or the Wine Lounge. There are four permanent restrooms on the course. And you can snap a photo with The Players Waterford Crystal trophy.

The social scene

Perhaps the most popular reason to attend the players is to enjoy the social scene. Stop by the Bier Garden presented by Hoptinger, sit on the lawn on the Island Green 17th hole or watch the action from the shade in the fan bleachers. You can go to the Uber pickup location outside the Couples Entry to take advantage of the rides-hare program.

