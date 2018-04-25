First Tee unveils new interactive golf experience for kids at TPC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The First Tee, the youth sports organization that introduces kids to the game of golf and its inherent values, is transforming the way kids and families experience the game with the debut of The First Tee Experience at THE PLAYERS Championship. This week-long, interactive destination will welcome kids of all ages at TPC Sawgrass from May 8-13.

The First Tee Experience is a new 5,000-square-foot, air-conditioned venue located in The McKenzie Noelle Wilson Foundation Kid Zone that features golf-themed games, golf-inspired social media activities and fun, interactive ways for fans to show off their skills and practice their trick shots. Fans can participate in scaled versions of The First Tee’s signature programs currently offered in schools, at youth centers and at golf facilities around the country and the world. The First Tee Experience will be open from Tuesday – Wednesday from 10:00am – 4:00pm and from Thursday – Sunday from 10:00am – 7:00pm.

“The First Tee is excited to be at THE PLAYERS Championship to offer a new and exciting way for kids and families to experience the game of golf,” said Keith Dawkins, Chief Executive Officer, The First Tee. “Partnering with the PGA TOUR to leverage the power and scale of events like THE PLAYERS in order to engage the next generation of kids and carry the positive messages of The First Tee is a big part of our strategy moving forward.”

Highlights include: The First Tee’s par-3 Mini-Golf Challenge, an interactive Nine Core Values golf tee wall, a virtual reality gaming area, The First Tee golf simulator presented by aboutGolf, Military Appreciation Day and Mother’s Day arts & crafts activities, digital photo booths and a one-of-a-kind, golf-inspired live interactive art installation by renowned artist Bryan Blue (Blue the Great). The First Tee Experience will also feature a recharge lounge for adults to watch the live feed of the tournament and get information on The First Tee and ways they can connect with a chapter in their hometown.

