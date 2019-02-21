Best ways to get to The Players

The Players Championship expects about 50,000 people will show up to the tournament on Saturday and Sunday, and tens of thousands each weekday leading up to the weekend. So fans heading out to Sawgrass need to be prepared for the crowded roadways.

Tournament officials suggest using the County Road 210/Nocatee Parkway route for the fastest, least congested path to tournament.General parking passes should use 5387 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for GPS address.

St. Johns County Deputies along with Jacksonville police and the Florida Highway Patrol will help direct traffic.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: Interactive map of major routes to/from Sawgrass

Parking passes are free for the practice rounds, cost $35 on Thursday/Friday and $40 on Saturday/Sunday, and passes must be purchased online in advance. There is no on-site parking without a pass.

Perhaps the best way to avoid that -- and cut down on the traffic -- is to carpool.

"Four for Free" is a parking pass allowing fans who carpool to park for free Thursday through Sunday. Fans can download the parking pass at the Players website, but a new pass must be downloaded and printed for each day.

Ride the shuttle from Jacksonville

Shuttles are available from downtown-area hotels to TPC Sawgrass Thursday through Sunday of tournament week. Shuttles from Hogan Street by the Omni Hotel, Hyatt Regency Hotel and Lexington Hotel will be available to hotel guests and for residents to "park and ride," providing an efficient and cost-effective way for fans to get to and from the tournament.

Shuttle passes are $20 plus applicable fees. Shuttles will operate Thursday through Sunday. (Click to buy shuttle tickets)

Pickup times:

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville – 7, 9, 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Omni Jacksonville Hotel: Corner of Hogan and Water streets – 7:15, 9:15, 11:15 a.m. and 12:55 p.m.Lexington Hotel – 7:30, 9:30, 11:30 a.m. and 1:05 p.m.

Return times:

Thursday-Saturday, shuttles will return to the hotels each day leaving TPC Sawgrass at 1, 1:30, 2, 3, 3:30, 4, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. On Sunday, a late shuttle will leave also TPC Sawgrass at 8 p.m.

Other transportation options

Uber is the premier ridesharing partner of The Players and, will drop off and pick up at the Couples Entry.

The Players offers complimentary bicycle parking during the tournament, from 7:30 a.m. until the end of play. Spectators can ride their bikes to Gate B located inside the Sawgrass Gates off of PGA Tour Boulevard in the back of Lot 5. Bike racks are available free of charge for spectators.

The PLayers also offers complimentary Golf cart parking services Tuesday through Sunday at Gate B, located inside the Sawgrass Gates off of PGA Tour Boulevard in the back of Lot 5.

A disabled guest services van shuttle, which is wheelchair accessible, is available to and from accessible parking in the general parking lot and Shuttle Row, adjacent to Davis Love III Entry for spectators wishing to access the practice area, clubhouse or first tee. Carts will run from the time gates open each tournament day until 30 minutes after play. (View designated van drop-off and pickup locations on the course.)

