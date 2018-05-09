Jason Day feeling recharged at The Players following brief burn out

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - He reached the top of the game, but Jason Day's dream struggled to match the reality.

Reaching world No. 1, it seemed, was easier than staying there, and the Australian slid down the rankings from a seemingly impregnable position.

But a new-found vigor took the Australian to the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo title last Sunday for his second win of 2018.

Day climbed back to world No. 7 with his hard-fought two-shot win at Quail Hollow, and admitted afterward his decline had given him a "good kick in the butt."

“Sometimes you can get a little bit distracted with all the stuff that comes with being No. 1,” said Day during his Wednesday press conference at The Players Championship. “I think that's what I probably would do most is I would still enjoy myself and try and enjoy the moment of being No. 1, being there, but that's one thing that you -- I guess a lot of people don't realize is it's very easy to be distracted, and once you're distracted then it takes your mind off what got you there in the first place.”

Day won The Players Championship in 2016, but of the 45 Players Championships no one has ever won in back-to-back years.

“It's a really tough golf course. Really tough golf course, and you have the winds and everything that goes along with it,” said Day. “It can be -- it's very -- it doesn't suit anyone; you know what I mean? Like it doesn't suit a long guy, doesn't suit a short guy. That's why there's been a splattering of guys that have won here that have different strengths in their game, which is great. That's what a tournament golf course should be like. It should test every facet of your game.”



