Jon Pardi to headline The Players' military appreciation concert

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Country music artist Jon Pardi will headline Military Appreciation Day on March 12, The Players announced Tuesday.

The 2019 event, from March 12-17, is one of many military-focused events that honor the men and women of uniform, a longtime PGA Tour tradition.

The Military Appreciation Day Ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. and the concert will kick-off at 5:30 p.m. on the Island Green 17th hole.

The Military Appreciation Day Ceremony and Concert is free to any Tuesday ticket holder. A Tuesday Stadium Pass starts at just $25. Parking is also free on Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week.



“It is a dream come true to perform at The Players and on the famous Island Green 17th hole, in front of so many passionate fans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces,” said Pardi. “I cannot wait to kick off one of the best sports events in the world with a performance that will get the crowd excited for a great week, while also honoring the men and women who serve our country every day. It’s going to be an incredibly special night.”



Jon Pardi dominated the top of the country music charts with consecutive #1 hits including "Dirt On My Boots," Platinum-selling "Head Over Boots" and "Heartache On The Dance Floor."

Pardi is currently touring nationwide with Dierks Bentley's Burning Man Tour and promoting his current single "Night Shift."



The Players provides all career military (active duty, reserve, military retirees and dependents) with complimentary admission to the tournament all week, in addition to discounted admission for veterans. To obtain vouchers, click here and then click "redeem" in the Military Ticket section. Parking is not included with the free or discounted ticket Thursday through Sunday. All parking on Tuesday and Wednesday is free.

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.