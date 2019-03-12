Jon Pardi to take the stage at TPC Military Appreciation Day concert

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - County music artist Jon Pardi will be taking the stage Tuesday night for The Players Championship Military Appreciation Day concert.

The Military Appreciation Day ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. on the Island Green 17th hole at The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

The ceremony will include a flyover by the125th Fighter Wing of the Florida Air National Guard, a national anthem performance by the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus and the concert.

Pardi joins a list of country music stars -- including Toby Keith, Sam Hunt and Luke Combs -- who have performed on Military Appreciation Day. He dominated the top of the country music charts with consecutive No. 1 hits, including "Dirt On My Boots," platinum-selling "Head Over Boots" and "Heartache On The Dance Floor."

The Military Appreciation Day ceremony and concert is free to any Tuesday ticket holder. A Tuesday Stadium Pass starts at $25. Parking is also free on Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week.

