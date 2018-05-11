Main course: Where to eat at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - There are plenty of options to tempt the taste buds of fans at The Players who need to fill a hole in their bellies.

Each year, Taco Lu always pleases the crowds with its food stand Tacos on 12. There, it's serving up some of its best dishes, including the Bangin Shrimp Taco -- Taco Lu's best seller.

Another option that also sits behind the 11th and 12th greens is the Taste of Jax, where fans will find all sorts of local flavors including barbecue, pasta and pizza.

It was Richard Singleton's first time going to The Players and his taste buds took him far east.

"My first stop was the Thai for the curry chicken and rice -- it's awesome. And then the thai iced tea with whipped cream. I have never had that touch," Singleton said.

Heading on to the 10th hole, fans will find Trucks on 10, which is full of local food trucks serving barbecue, seafood, kabobs and burgers.

