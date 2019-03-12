McIlroy, Fleetwood host clinic for next generation of golfers

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Impacting the lives of young people through the game of golf. That's the mission statement of the First Tee of North Florida. Rory Mcllroy and Tommy Fleetwood hosted 100 kids at the 17th hole challenge on Monday at THE Players.

Making dreams come true is one of the goals of the First Tee. Enrique Trabal has been playing golf for the past four years. Trabal watches Mcllroy every weekend and on Monday he got a chances to meet his idol.

“He’s my favorite golfer and I was really nervous to meet him,” said Trabal. “It was so cool to get a chance to swing with his clubs and for him to give me some tips.”

Two decades ago Mcllroy was in the same shoes as the kids that attended Monday’s event.

“I remember meeting Ernie Ells and Tiger Woods for the first time,” said Mcllory. “It was a life changing experience. To think that I maybe could give that experience to a kid sitting out there in the crowd today is a really cool feeling.”

Click here for more information on how to join the First Tee of North Florida.



