Players fans excited as Tiger, Phil, Rickie hit the links

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Thousands of fans woke up early Friday morning to watch as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler hit the links for their second round at The Players Championship.

Matt Johnson has watched all three play golf for years and said it was a sight to see, as Woods and Mickelson haven't played together at The Players since 2001.

"[The] best two players over the last couple of decades. Phil and Tiger -- to see them together is pretty awesome," Johnson said.

However, their performance was lackluster. Mickelson shot +1 on Friday, putting him at +8 overall, which is well out of the running to make the cut. Fowler shot -1 Friday, putting him at +1 overall -- just outside the projected cut.

The projected cut is -1, which puts Woods right on the cusp. He shot -1 on Friday, and sits at -1 overall.

Over the past two days, the crowds have been so large some fans, like Steve Hansen, have had trouble watching. His solution?

"High ground. Find the high ground in the shade and see what we can see," Hansen said.

Hansen actually brought a periscope with him too, adding a few extra feet to his height.

