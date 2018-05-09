Sneak peak: What's new at The Players Fan Shop

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fl. - This year THE Players fan shop is bigger and better. The fan shop is still located directly behind hole No. 17 but it's grown in size by 4,000 square feet for a total of 21,000 square feet.

News4Jax sports reporter Brian Jackson took a tour of the facility and highlighted some of the items that will be flying off the shelves.

The fan shop opens when the gates open each day at TPC and it closes 30 minutes after the final group finishes their round.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.