The First Tee debuts new interactive exhibit for kids at THE Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fl. - Engaging the next generation of golf fans is one of the reasons The First Tee was created. The First Tee Experience is a new 5,000-square foot, air conditioned venue that is dedicated to furthering that mission.

The venue is located at TPC Sawgrass just behind the main gift shop near hole No. 17. On Monday PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan joined The First Tee CEO Keith Dawkins to unveil the new interactive venue and discussed how the two organizations are working together to modernize and grow the game while positively impacting kids’ lives.

“When you engage kids at the young ages of five through eight, when they’re young and sports are less structured, when you keep things fun you end up with them being fans for life,” said Dawkins.

Some of the highlights of The First Experience include: A par-3 Mini-Golf Challenge; an interactive Nine Core Values golf tee wall; a virtual reality gaming area; The First Tee golf simulator presented by aboutGolf; Military Appreciation Day and Mother’s Day arts & crafts activities; digital photo booths; and a one-of-a-kind, golf-inspired live interactive art installation by renowned artist Bryan Blue (Blue the Great). Adults will enjoy a recharge lounge to watch the live feed of the tournament and get information on The First Tee and ways they can connect with a chapter in their hometown.

“To get kids involved with The First Tee and to have them experience the game coming out of THE Players would be a great result,” said Monahan.

The First Tee Experience open will be open to spectators attending THE PLAYERS from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday; and from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.



