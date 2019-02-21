Ticketing information for 2019 Players

Daily Stadium Pass - $25-70

Single-day options are available Tuesday-Sunday and provide admission to the tournament grounds. Stadium Passes do not include parking or access into corporate hospitality and upgraded areas. Free admission for kids 18 and under when accompanied by a properly credentialed adult. Price does not include applicable taxes.

Weekly Stadium Pass - $240

Can't decide on a single day to visit The Players? Weekly Stadium Passes provide access to the tournament grounds Tuesday-Sunday. Price does not include applicable taxes.

Captain's Club - $225-250

Ticketholders will experience a premium club space with views of the 16th and 18th holes at TPC Sawgrass. Beer, wine, and soda are all inclusive and food will be available for purchase. Soft seating, full bar, televisions, and outdoor viewing will create an exciting environment to experience The Players Championship. Come enjoy this brand new premium space and enjoy two of the final three finishing holes at TPC Sawgrass.

Special Student Offer - $45

Special pricing on Stadium Passes for college/university students with a verified student ID.

Greenside Lounge - $350

The Greenside Lounge is a shared, social hospitality venue located in close proximity to #9 green, the practice range, and #18 green. The climate-controlled interior contains open seating, multiple TV’s, a shaded exterior courtyard with umbrellas and table seating, giving fans an upgraded tournament experience. Price does not include applicable taxes.

The Turn - $600

Presented by Grey Goose. Located on the 18th Fairway with outside views of #18 Fairway and Green, and inside view of #9 Fairway, The Turn provides a world-class tournament experience. A full bar with a variety of mixed drinks featuring the Grey Goose 19th Hole, food and beverages available for purchase. Integrated technology throughout the Turn allows golf fans to stay on top of all the exciting play on course through multiple HD TV feeds. Open seating inside and outside. Climate controlled interior with private restrooms. Limited availability. Price does not include applicable taxes. Individual tickets and packages available.

Family Pass - $120-$140

The Family Plan package offers additional savings and benefits for families seeking a day at The Players. Families can get two adult stadium passes, unlimited youth admission at the gate and two $10 concession vouchers. Available Thursday through Sunday.

Military Tickets - Free

The Players provides all career military (active duty, reserve, military retirees and dependents) with complimentary admission to the tournament all week and discounted admission for veterans.

