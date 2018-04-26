Tiger Woods commits to The Players Championship 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Players Championship announced on Thursday that Tiger Woods has committed to play in the 2018 tournament at The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, May 8-13, 2018. Woods is a two-time champion of the The Players, having won in both 2001 and 2013.

Break over. Time to get back to work at @WellsFargoGolf and @THEPLAYERSChamp. See you out there. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 26, 2018

Woods, who is in search of his first PGA Tour victory since the 2013 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, is the only player in golf history to win The Players, the Tour Championship, the FedExCup and all four major championships.

Woods was unable to defend his 2013 title at THE Players due to a back surgery, but returned in 2015 and finished T69, his most recent start at TPC Sawgrass. This year, he earned a spot in the best field in golf due to the five-year exemption that exists for past champions of the event.

It’s official!



2x Champ @TigerWoods has committed to #THEPLAYERS



Help us welcome him back by sharing your #BetterThanMost moment 💪 pic.twitter.com/YTjfnI3v1U — #THEPLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) April 26, 2018

On Friday Phil Mickelson also committed to play in the 2018 tournament. Mickelson won The Players in 2007. He recently earned his 43rd PGA Tour win at the WGC-Mexico Championship in a playoff against reigning FedExCup champion Justin Thomas, 23 years his junior. As Mickelson looks to become the seventh player to win The Players more than once, he is also in search of his first multiple-win season on tour since 2013.

Woods and Mickelson have a combined 122 PGA Tour wins and are No. 50 and No. 4 in the FedExCup standings, respectively. There are now 10 former champions of The Players that have committed to play in the 2018 Tournament.

