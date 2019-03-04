Tiger Woods pulls out of Arnold Palmer Invitational this week

Tiger Woods in action during the final round of 2018 The Players Championship.

JUPITER, Fla. - Citing a neck strain, Tiger Woods has announced that he has pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill this week.

Woods made the announcement through his website and twitter saying;

"Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I'm forced to withdraw from the API. I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players."

Woods went on to apologize for not being able to play this week;

"I'd like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I'm disappointed to miss it."

Woods has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational a record eight times, the first coming in 2000.

