Uber's your best bet to get to The Players this weekend

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Aside from the move back to March, perhaps the biggest change you’ll notice at The Players this year is parking – there’s not as much to go around.

The general parking area is about 10 percent smaller than in years past as construction continues on what will become the PGA Tour’s new headquarters.

The construction site for the 187,000-square foot project sits in a fenced area between the tournament’s entrances, in a space usually set aside for parking.

Golf fans who spoke with News4Jax said the changes weren’t lost on them.

“Right away, we noticed that the lot was much smaller than it has been in previous years,” said spectator Russ Campbell.

PARKING INFO: Click here for up-to-date information

FAN'S GUIDE: Your biggest questions -- answered

Several people who have been flocking to Sawgrass for The Players for years said they had to park farther away than they ever have before.

“We are in the zone 7, out there near St. Augustine,” David Marshall quipped.

To put things in perspective, we walked from the farthest end of the general lot to the main entrance. It took us just over 10 minutes to make the trip.

As you may have already guessed, parking was sold out Friday. It’s the same story on Saturday. There is, however, limited parking available for Sunday.

The tournament does offer carpool vouchers for golf fans with cars carrying four or more passengers. Unfortunately, they’re completely sold out at this point.

Your best bet is to take an Uber, which can drop you off steps away from the action. The ride share hub is set up near the 15th tee at the Fred Couples Entry.

Jared Rice, executive director of The Players, acknowledged there would be a lot of traffic at Sawgrass, especially given how popular the event has become.

Rice had this advice for golf fans this weekend: “Be patient and (there’s) not much more of an effective or efficient way to get to the tournament than to Uber.”

To take advantage of this ride-sharing option, view the instructions provided by The Players below:

Getting to THE PLAYERS Championship:

Download or update the Uber app on your phone

Enter Destination: THE PLAYERS Championship

Enter the tournament through the Couples Entry

Leaving THE PLAYERS Championship:

Exit tournament grounds through the Couples Entry

Follow the tournament signs to the Uber pick up area outside the Couples Entry

Get in available Uber and head to your preferred destination

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.