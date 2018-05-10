Watching golf between the cellphones

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - As the influence of social media continues to grow, the PGA Tour has reversed many of its rules about cellphones. At The Players Championship this week, fans are allowed to hold their phones high while players are teeing off.

"It wasn’t long ago that you weren't allowed to have your phone. Then you could bring your phone, but don’t take pictures. Now you can take pictures, you can take video," said Chris Reimer, senior director of communications for PGA Tour. "We encourage that. We want you to #ThePlayers while you're out here. We want you to be a part of the conversation."

Based on the crowd around the marquee pairing of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ricky Fowler on Thursday, it is pretty clear that fans like to capture photos of their favorite players for a perfect post for social media. But how do the guys feel inside the ropes feel about all the cellphones around them.

"I barely notice it," Jonas Blixt said. 'The only time it kind of gets annoying a little bit is when they have the clicks on or the flash is on, or stuff like that."

Blixt said it's a noise they aren’t expecting that can throw them off.

"You could have a rock concert next to you and it wouldn’t bother me playing golf. But just the one that kind of gets you (is), like, the perfect click in your backswing and the ball can go anywhere," Blixt said. Smiling, he added, "So they should be nice to us because we can hit them with our golf balls."

The PGA tour does ask fans to be mindful of the competition itself. You can take pictures and video as long as your phone is set to silent or vibrate. If you need to take a call, step well away from the ropes.

I you want to take a selfie with a player, just wait until after the round and ask.

