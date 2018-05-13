What to look for Sunday at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - If Webb Simpson was feeling any pressure by Tiger Woods leap up the leaderboard on Saturday morning it certainly wasn’t reflected in his play. Simpson continued to shine in round three and takes a seven shot lead (-19) heading into Sunday’s final round.

“I was pretty satisfied,” said Simpson. “I felt like that the 17th and 18th holes were good holes to finish after. I felt like I was going along really nicely. 14, my speed was off. 15, my speed was off. 16, my speed was off. After what happened yesterday on 17, I wanted to play a good solid hole and I did that. Made birdie. 18 was a bonus to make that putt. All in all, pretty satisfied. Different feeling. Today was a little more survival feeling. Yesterday was a bunch of birdies. Pretty happy with today.”

News and notes:

· Webb Simpson tied the 54-hole scoring record at THE PLAYERS

· Webb Simpson holds largest 54-hole lead in THE PLAYERS history

· Every lead of seven strokes or more in PGA TOUR history has been converted to victory

· Brandon Harkins will be the first to tee off Sunday – 9:00 AM

· Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth are paired together Sunday with a 2:05 PM tee time

· Dustin Johnson (-10) and Jason Dufner (-9) are currently in third place and tied for four respectively. They will tee off at 2:35 PM

· Webb Simpson (-19) and Danny Lee (-10) will be the final group on Sunday with a 2:45 tee time



It's not about fashion, it's about passion.



This is why we wear pink on Sunday at THE PLAYERS.@262withDonna pic.twitter.com/EONPvdNbuW — #THEPLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) May 13, 2018

