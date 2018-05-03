What you need to know about parking at The Players

Going to The Players? Don't get towed or walk a mile... buy a parking pass!

All on-site parking from Thursday through Sunday requires a parking pass, which must be purchased in advance. There will be no on-site sales.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, as in previous years, fans can still park for free in the general parking lot with no pass required.

But Thursday through Sunday, fans are required to purchase parking in advance. Passes will run you $30 a day for general parking Thursday and Sunday and $35 a day on Friday and Saturday.

There is, however, some good news. Fans with four or more guests in a vehicle can park for free Thursday through Sunday with the "Four for Free" parking voucher.

Fans can CLICK HERE to download the voucher, which allows free parking in the general lot off of County Road 210. A new voucher must be downloaded and printed for each day.

Don't want to drive? Call an UBER.

