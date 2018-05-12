Tiger Woods rockets up leaderboard with 65 in Rd. 3 at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLa. - After making the cut on the number Tiger Woods rediscovered some his magic on Saturday at The Players Championship. Woods surged up the leaderboard with a seven-under-par 65 during round three.

As always Woods was accompanied by a huge gallery and he put on show for them with six birdies on the front nine.

“Well I finally got off to a good start,” said Woods. “I birdied the first couple of holes and I just kept it rolling from there. I hit a lot of good shots today. It was nice to see a few putts go in. I hit a lot of, overall, the whole day, a lot of quality shots and 65 was probably as high as I could have shot today, which was kind of nice.”

For Woods the difference between the first two rounds and Saturday was his consistency with his irons.

“Eventually I was going to put all the pieces together and today for the most part I did that,” said Woods. “I hit a lot of good quality shots, I hit a lot of -- well I hit some shots in the correct spots, which was nice. I hit probably three of the best long irons I've hit all week. The second shot there at 9, the tee shot I hit at 8, which was taking something off a 3-iron and put it up in the air. The 3-iron I hit into 11, that's all you want of a 3-iron right there. It's just a high, towering bomb and I was able to pull it off, which was nice.”

The 65 was Tiger’s lowest round since 2013 and he ended the morning session in the top 10 on The Players leaderboard. The 14-time major winner knows this is just the next step to getting back where he wants to be.

“As I've told you guys this week, I got my playing feels back and it's just a matter of playing and executing and putting the shots together,” said Woods. “It was nice, I made some putts today, that was basically the difference. I've hit quality irons before and I was able to convert today and got rolling early. This golf course, as humid as it is right now, these greens are going to be holding all day and I knew that going in and I knew I had to be a little bit more aggressive in there and put the ball in these sections and I was able to do that."

