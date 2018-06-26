World Golf Hall of Fame Unveils New Exhibition: Tales from the Collection

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum added to its extensive collection of exhibitions with Tuesday’s unveiling of “Tales from the Collection.”

The exhibits features many items that have never been on display in the museum as well as many unique items donated by hall of fame members. In addition to the new artifacts making their debuts, the museum has added audio to pair with several of the artifacts.

“We thought we should pull items out that have been given to us by hall of fame members, but also have them talk about it on audio so that when you walk through the exhibit, there are funny stories that go along with all the artifacts,” World Golf Hall of Fame president Jack Peter said. “We tried to pick things out that were really not seen before, that were very unique, and we think it turned out great.”

Peter said he believes the addition of the audio elevates the overall experience for those visiting the museum.

“It adds an air of authenticity that you just don’t get from a text panel,” Peter said. “When you hear his (Jack Nicklaus) inflection and you know it’s Jack’s voice talking about the artifact, it just adds another layer of reality. It’s fun. It’s fun to hear it in their own voice.”

Fans can visit the World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.