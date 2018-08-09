Greg Ruffin hired to turn EWC football around

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Edward Waters football has nowhere to go but up this season after finishing 0-11 last year.

Alvin Wyatt stepped down as the head coach after the season and the Tigers hired Greg Ruffin, an assistant at Bethune-Cookman last year, to turn the program around. Ruffin inherits a team that lost by an average of 29 points per game.

"When you're turning a program around," Ruffin said before practice Wednesday."You lose big, you lose close, you win close and then you win big. That will be our barometer for success."

Ruffin's plan for success is simple. He says you do a few things well and play physical. With that approach in spring the Tigers dropped about 25 players but picked up 40 new players.

"We've got a lot on new players out here," Ruffin explained. "We have a lot talent. We have a lot of kids from Jacksonville. We're going to be a team that's physical and disciplined."

The Tigers open their season at home August 25 against St. Andrews University. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and all home games will be played at University Christian.

