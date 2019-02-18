He's back: Jaguars pick up option on Calais Campbell, 2 others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Calais Campbell is officially returning to the Jaguars.

The team exercised an option on Campbell, and two other players Monday before the 11:59 p.m. deadline.

Campbell, a two-time Pro Bowl selection since signing as a free agent in 2017, along with defense end Lerentee McCray and safety Cody Davis, were all brought back on team options.

Campbell said after the season that he planned on returning to the Jaguars, but Monday’s announcement made it official. He has 25 sacks since joining the team.

The team also announced it was not exercising its option on tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, whose disappointing season included just 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. He missed the final 11 games of the season with a core muscle injury.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.