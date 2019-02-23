High School 9:12 Classic baseball tourney on Saturday

The final day of the High School 9:12 Classic will be held Saturday at Sans Souci Park and televised live on CW 17 and broadcast on the radio at 1010 AM.

In the opener at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Fletcher faces Ridgeview, followed by Ponte Vedra and Atlantic Coast at 7 p.m.

Ridgeview earned its spot in the Saturday game with a 13-4 win over Stanton on Monday. Fletcher knocked off Christ’s Church 5-1. Ponte Vedra topped St. Joseph 9-3 and Atlantic Coast beat University Christian 9-6.



