High school baseball playoffs: Parker, Sandalwood, Bolles, Bartram among winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A recap of Wednesday night's first-round high school baseball playoff games.

Region 1-9A

Sandalwood got two hits and a couple RBI from Kobe Wiggins, as well as RBI from Jered Geis and Nick Schroader to stun Spruce Creek 6-5. Tyler Mills fired a complete game with six Ks for the Saints.

• Ty Jackson had a pair of hits, but Mandarin's season ended with a 9-3 loss to Seminole.

Region 1-8A

Lance Bolton and Tanner Bauman did work on the mound, leading Atlantic Coast over Tallahassee Lincoln 3-1. Bolton struck out four and scattered seven hits across 6.1 innings. Bauman earned the save by getting the final two outs. The Stingrays managed just two hits, but had RBI from Mason Dudley and Jack Edwards to move on.

• Zack Mercer struck out four in 6.2 innings, but Fleming Island fell in nine innings to Tallahassee Chiles 5-1.

Region 1-7A

Dante Visconti, Jake Petick and Justin Dietrich combined on a five-inning shutout with 10 Ks as Bartram Trail ripped Gainesville 10-0. Trevez Johnson was 4 for 4 at the plate and Cameron Sullivan added three hits for the Bears.

• Creekside moved on with a 3-0 win over Columbia. Fletcher Cline had a triple as part of a three-hit game, while Daniel Cantu and Farid Eljaiek added doubles and two hits apiece. Mitchell Fairgrieve fired a complete game three-hitter and struck out nine.

Region 1-6A

A two-out single by Marshall Thompson in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Paxon to a 5-4 win over Ridgeview. Deuce Pitts had a pair of hits and RBI for the Golden Eagles. Ryan Dickey, Calvin Gunsaulus and Richard Long all had two-hit games for the Panthers.

• Blake Rodgers had three RBI, Alejandro Mella added two hits and Parker went on the road to stun Ponte Vedra 7-5. The Braves scored five runs in the top of the seventh, four of those with two outs. Cole Echevarria added two RBI for Parker. Brody Maynard whiffed 11 in innings for the Sharks.

Region 1-5A

Cal Henrichsen had the walkoff single in the bottom of the eighth as Bolles stunned Yulee 3-2 in extra innings for second straight year. Patrick Libby and Jackson Baumeister combined for 13 Ks. Avery Love belted a HR and struck out eight in 6.2 IP. Tyler Green added three hits for the Hornets.

• Trett Wadford and Wyatt Morrill had two-hit nights as Suwannee topped Bishop Kenny 4-2. Colby Halter had two of Kenny's six hits and struck out eight in a complete game effort on the mound.

